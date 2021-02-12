Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

