MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,975. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.