M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.85 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 187.70 ($2.45). Approximately 3,440,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,819,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for M&G plc (MNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G plc (MNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.