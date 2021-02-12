MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.