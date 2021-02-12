Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Update

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MMTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 35,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

