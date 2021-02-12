Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,423 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $65,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $159.30. 3,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,595. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $157.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

