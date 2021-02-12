Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

