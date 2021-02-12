Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 877,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $195,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

