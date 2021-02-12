Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.