Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) (CVE:MPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (MPT.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

