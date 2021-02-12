Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SEB Equity Research

Analysts at SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

