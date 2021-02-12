Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SEB Equity Research

Analysts at SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
