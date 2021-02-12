Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.00

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 2508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

