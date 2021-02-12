MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MNDO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,065. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

