Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 2,198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMEDF stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.