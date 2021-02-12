MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.89. MIND Technology shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,448 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

