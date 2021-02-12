MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.89. MIND Technology shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,448 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)
MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.
