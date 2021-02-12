MINDOL Trading Down 31.9% This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $9.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $812.14 or 0.01703731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002577 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.