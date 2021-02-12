Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.05. Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 125,300 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £43.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.35.

About Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.