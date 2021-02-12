Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.00. Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 749,712 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

About Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

