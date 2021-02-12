MintMe.com Coin Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $530,998.08 and $800.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.63 or 0.03895589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00424864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01220073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00492672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00424088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00305831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.