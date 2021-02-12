Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $67.50

Shares of Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.50, but opened at $65.00. Mirada shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 4,398 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.41. The company has a market cap of £5.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Mirada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.