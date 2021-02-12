Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops One Day Volume of $145,561.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $357.26 or 0.00748162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $145,561.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 18,328 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.