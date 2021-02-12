Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143,887.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.43 or 0.00057296 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $6.75 million and $143,887.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 245,880 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

