Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for about $607.49 or 0.01264451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $55,292.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,015 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

