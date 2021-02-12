Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $595.71 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $595.71 or 0.01246886 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $134,173.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00280593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00106565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00081507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,429.98 or 1.01368710 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,170 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

