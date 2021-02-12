Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $858.45 or 0.01816020 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $427,682.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,830 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

