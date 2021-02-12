Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 14th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

MRVGF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

