Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.10

Shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.10 and traded as high as $55.17. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 898,441 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm has a market cap of £776.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.10.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

