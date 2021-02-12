Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

