Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $267.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $242.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.61.

NYSE LH opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

