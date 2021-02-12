Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.40.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

