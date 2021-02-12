Model N, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

MODN stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

