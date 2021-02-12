Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

MODN traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 228,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

