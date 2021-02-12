Model N (MODN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Model N (NYSE: MODN):

2/10/2021 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Model N was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/10/2021 – Model N had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Model N was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Model N stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 92.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 1,420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

