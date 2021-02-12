Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,912,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

