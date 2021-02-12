Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 414.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 459,949 shares of company stock worth $62,912,961 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.