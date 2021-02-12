Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire Sells 1,645 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $54.65. 443,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,040. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

