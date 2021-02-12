Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading 25.5% Higher

Shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) were up 25.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 16,966,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,478,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,394,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Fosun International Ltd owned about 3.82% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

