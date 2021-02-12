Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 136,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,657. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

