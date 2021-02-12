Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 186,152 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the quarter. Forterra makes up about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Forterra worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth $8,004,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Forterra by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth $4,491,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 2,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

