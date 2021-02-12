Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,528 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

HI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

