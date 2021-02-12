Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.