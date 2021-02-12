Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 277,366 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

