Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 257,350 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mattel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

MAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,809.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.