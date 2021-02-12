Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 305,369 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $60,468,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

SHO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 28,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

