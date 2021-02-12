Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,965 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,035. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

