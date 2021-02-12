Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 280.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

