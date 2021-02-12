Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,299 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $15,634,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

DOC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 22,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,396. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

