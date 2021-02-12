Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,864 shares of company stock worth $1,029,709. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,829. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

