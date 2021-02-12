Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,405 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

