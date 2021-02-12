Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.34. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.